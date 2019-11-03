Talent to the fore in Shilparamam

By | Published: 7:40 pm 5:48 pm

A violin concert and a Kuchipudi dance performance marked the weekend cultural activities at Shilparamam, Madhapur. Popular violin vidwan Phanibala entertained the audience well with her violin concert. She was accompanied on mridangam by Jayakumar Acharya and on ghatam by Veeraswamy.

This was followed by a Kuchipudi presentation by students of Sri Kalavathi Kuchipudi Kalakshetram.

Under the guidance of Guru Manjula Vasishtha, the young dancers enthralled the viewers with Mahaganapatim, Brindavana Nilaye, Brahmanjali, Tarangams like Krishnam Kalaya Sakhi and Bala Gopala, Shiva Thandavam, Vinayaka Kowtham and Annamacharya keerthanas, among others.

