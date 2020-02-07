TalentSprint expands WE Programme

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: TalentSprint has announced the expansion of its Women Engineers (WE) Programme, with enhanced support from Google. The second cohort will select, train, and enable 120 talented women engineering students to become world-class software engineers beginning in March and is open to first year women engineering students across India.

The first cohort of 100 WE students, shortlisted and selected from a pool of more than 7,200 applicants, began their intensive training and mentoring sessions in June 2019, and have received a very encouraging response from the tech industry.

WE students received 104 internships and full time offers from 54 companies, at compensation levels 86 per cent above the market average as per Glassdoor. This year’s WE format has been expanded to include coding bootcamps, online classes, full scholarships, stipends, mentoring by Google engineers, hackathons, and projects over the next two years.

Dr Santanu Paul, co-founder and CEO, TalentSprint, said: “With enhanced support from Google and an expanded programme format, we are fully committed to produce a large pool of gifted women engineers who will shape the next wave of global technology development.”

