TalentSprint, Google launch Women Engineers programme

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based TalentSprint has rolled out WE (Women Engineers) programme. Designed by TalentSprint and supported by Google, this one-year experiential programme aims to nurture 600 women college students over the next three years, of which 109 will be in the first year. They will receive 400-hours of training.

The programme will have a combination of summer coding bootcamps, live online classes, ongoing mentorship, certification and team-based projects to enhance problem-solving and computational thinking. In addition to this, the programme will also provide select participants a chance to get career opportunities at Google and its partners.

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO & MD, TalentSprint, said, “Google is taking care of the funding part and the benefits are going to engineering students from the smaller cities and towns across India. From 7,300 applications we received for the first batch from 29 States, we have shortlisted 109 students. The belief of the programme is that there are high caliber students who live in smaller cities needing the right exposure. It is a meritorious programme.”

He added, “The participation of women engineers in the technology sector globally stands low at 26 per cent, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The primary objective of this programme is to address the gender imbalance in technology by grooming promising talent among women engineering students to advance and contribute to the field. Prioritising inclusion, the programme is designed to support talented women engineers from under-privileged and disadvantaged backgrounds.”

The top 10 tech companies in the world are not getting enough women professionals to hire to work on advanced technologies. And when half of the users of an application that is being built are going to be women, the engineering team cannot be male-dominated. Gender diversity is becoming increasingly critical.

Building capabilities

With the help of the WE programme, the students will be able to enhance their problem-solving skills, get mentored by senior engineers at Google, build projects on real-life use cases, receive TalentSprint WE Certification, get chance to work with Google and partners, receive 100 per cent scholarship and stipend of Rs 1,00,000 for the entire one-year programme.

“The programme will focus on code learning capabilities. The students will be asked to work on problem-solving in computing. They are going to be mentored throughout the programme by 40 Google engineers from across the world including India, who had voluntarily signed up to mentor,” he informed.

The women students who are part of this programme are those graduating in 2020 or 2021 currently pursuing BE, B Tech, M Sc or MCA from IT, CSE, ECE, EEE, Maths, Applied Maths or equivalent streams. The students have passed through four tests to qualify for the programme.

Almost 40 per cent of the students selected for the programme are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which are followed by West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The 109 students who had been chosen for the first batch will take part in the first bootcamp for building coding expertise, solving problems using professional tools and present your work effectively and confidently, being held in this month. Between July 2019 and May 2020, live online classes will be held to build on the competencies developed in the bootcamp. They will be mentored by senior engineers at Google. The second bootcamp will cover advanced topics and help build and showcase world-class capabilities.

The second batch which will begin in 2020 will have 200 students and 300 students in 2021.

