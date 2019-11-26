TalentSprint, IIT Kanpur launch cyber security programme

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based TalentSprint has partnered with IIT Kanpur to launch an Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense.

The six-month programme will have 120 hours of learning. The first cohort with a batch size of 50 will start by early 2020.

There will be a three-day bootcamp at IIT Kanpur and live online sessions, as a part of this programme.

