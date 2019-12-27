TalentSprint sees demand for cybersecurity skilling

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based TalentSprint sees demand picking up for skilling in the areas of cybersecurity and cyber defence in Telangana as well as pan-India. In such a scenario, Hyderabad is going to be at advantage as the State government has a supportive policy framework and Data Security Council of India (a Nasscom entity) has major plans for its centre of excellence here.

Seeing the surge in need for skilling and upskilling in this space, TalentSprint last month partnered with IIT Kanpur to launch an Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense. The six-month programme will have 120 hours of in-depth learning, with the first cohort expected to roll out early next year.

Sharing the trend, Santanu Paul, MD & CEO, TalentSprint, told Telangana Today, “After artificial intelligence/machine learning, blockchain and FinTech programmes took off, one reason we picked cybersecurity as a focus area to launch the programme with IIT Kanpur is because we see the demand coming. Companies definitely are feeling a lot of insecurity around their cyber defence readiness. Companies across the wide spectrum-from largest public sector to the smallest startup will be interested in cybersecurity and cyber defence.”

When asked about the ecosystem in the State, he said, “Wherever Telangana government has taken a proactive policy view, results are visible. For instance, in FinTech adoption, Telangana is number one in the country in terms of adoption of solutions on the ground. The reason for that has been the desire to go for digital payments very proactively, from a policy point of view. T-Wallet is a State-supported startup, which has built products for financial inclusion and digital payments. I expect the same thing to happen in the cybersecurity space. There are all signs that there is a supportive environment where professionals are getting a lot of information and much better exposure to cybersecurity.”

There is an advantage that Hyderabad has. Similarly, cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi also have certain advantages to make advancements in the cybersecurity space.

On the Hyderabad cybersecurity centre of excellence (CoE), he said, while the CoE will focus on research, advocacy, consulting and education, TalentSprint sharply focuses on education and it is possible that Data Security Council of India (DSCI) will also collaborate with TalentSprint for education.

The company has been in talks with the DSCI on what they can do together. “We have an advantage of being a for-profit and investment-backed company. We are a part of the overall ecosystem. The DSCI is playing a very important role. Both Telangana government’s policy towards cybersecurity and DSCI’s CoE are all creating a fertile ecosystem for the segment. More people are aware of cybersecurity as a career opportunity and as an issue to focus on. Specialisations can even further the capabilities in this space,” noted Paul.

