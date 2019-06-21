TalentSprint to provide free programmes for job seekers

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: TalentSprint, a digital platform, has announced plans to make its paid online job preparation programmes free for all job-seekers starting July 1.

In the last five years, over 1 lakh students across India enrolled in the paid online programmes to hone their core aptitude and programming skills, and prepare for aspirational jobs in banking, government and IT sectors, a press release said.

From July 1, this platform will throw open all premium content to young graduates and job-seekers through its YouTube channels. All its videos, e-books and practice questions will be made available in a structured and phased manner to enable youth succeed in exams, irrespective of affordability concerns.

In addition, TalentSprint’s faculty will conduct periodic live classes on these channels to keep its audience abreast of upcoming exams, preparation strategies, and latest question patterns. Santanu Paul, co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint said, “We have decided to throw open our content library, designed and developed by leading subject matter experts, for the benefit of time job seekers.”

The premium content library for online job preparation will be made available via the YouTube channels ‘TalentSprint Aptitude Prep and TalentSprint Coding Prep’ and job seekers can subscribe to these channels, the release added.

