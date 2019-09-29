Tales from the bedroom hit the big screen

By | Published: 7:21 pm 7:47 pm

Bollywood has aced the art of uncovering societal issues, and is now mastering the art of taking the audience between the sheets with its stories, being driven by stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha and Rajkummar Rao. What ties Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Lust Stories, Khandaani Shafakhana or Rajkummar’s upcoming Made In China? It is the presence of sex — which is not used as a tool for titillation anymore, but woven into the storyline to take forward the plot. Sex is no longer a hush-hush subject, and that is one of the main reasons behind the increasing visibility of such subjects.

“The internet revolution and convergence has brought this change. Indians are now exposed to world cinema at the click of a button. It was never the case before. Before internet, everything was controlled by the Censor Board, and because there was so much of hush-hush element around it, it was specifically used in films to promote them,” SMM Ausaja, a film historian, said.

“That’s why we had so many B-grade movies, where people were assured of titillation. Now you can’t use sex as an element to bring the audience into the theatre. You need to integrate it in the story, and it should seem natural,” he added.

There was a time when Bollywood films were laced with provocative steps and suggestive lyrics, with female actors in skimpy clothes and extra focus on the cleavage, thighs or waist as an attempt to add oomph. Some resorted to showing the woman in a wet sari, or stretching a simple lip lock scene. Not to forget the visual metaphors denoting physical intimacy between hero and heroine — be it the brushing of flowers or dimming of lights. But, Bollywood’s affair with sex has evolved. It has become mature and meaningful.

If Ayushmann Khurrana has brought issues such as sperm donation and erectile dysfunction to the spotlight with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan respectively, then there is also actor Vicky Kaushal bringing the plight of a husband who is unable to satisfy his wife onto the screen in Lust Stories. Rajkummar Rao will be seen trying to improve people’s sex-life in Made In China, as a businessman selling aphrodisiac.