Taliban militants kill 18 Afghan soldiers in attack on army base

By | Published: 2:13 pm

Kabul: Taliban militants stormed an Afghan army base in the western province of Farah overnight, killing at least 18 soldiers, officials said on Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks in the war-torn country.

“Last night a big group of militants attacked an army base in Bala Buluk district of Farah. Unfortunately, we lost 18 soldiers, two soldiers were wounded. We have sent more reinforcements to the area,” defence ministry spokesman Daulat Wazir said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.