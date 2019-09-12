Talk about about Shakeel joining BJP not true, says followers

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Nizamabad: Bodhan legislator Shakeel Aamir Mohammad’s calling on Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind on Thursday sent the rumour mills into an overdrive, with speculation that the TRS legislator was ready to cross over tothe BJP, flooding social media platforms.

Neither Shakeel nor Aravind mentioned anything about the TRS MLA joining the BJP, but the opposition went into an overdrive with talks doing rounds that the MLA was miffed after being overlooked for a Cabinet berth. His followers, however, told ‘Telangana Today’ that there was no truth in what the opposition was making out of the visit which was a casual one. They said Shakeel had called on Aravind to congratulate the MP on his victory and to discuss issues pertaining to the constituency.

It was Aravind, who reportedly posted a picture of the two on his Facebook account. However, he did not mention anything about Shakeel joining the BJP, in the post.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter