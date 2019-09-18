Talk on business value creation held in Warangal

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Warangal Urban: SR Group of Institutions, a leading education group in Telangana, held a talk on business value creation “Revisiting Entrepreneurship @Warangal” here on Wednesday.

The speakers and participants discussed the need to create a supportive business eco-system to boost entrepreneurship in Warangal.

Chief Guest Suneel Musuluri, Founder, Shri Proskills LLP said advantage of Warangal being geographically suitable for businesses and the local entrepreneurs must take advantage of this, and stressed on the criticality of scaling up of the company and not just establishing a company.

Guest of Honour, Gopichand Tripuraneni stressed on latest technologies like AI and its applications to resolve real time issues, thereby creating a better future. He also said, Warangal has to utilise the abundant young talent pool available locally.

Varada Reddy, Chairman, SR Educational Society said industry and academia must work together to support the growth of industries locally. To empower this cause he said that anybody with an idea can come and use the facilities in SRIX to develop the ideas into successful companies.

Sreedevi Devireddy, CEO SR Innovation Exchange mentioned that “Warangal is the next big growth centre after Hyderabad. There is a need to create infrastructure for start-ups outside of Hyderabad. SRIX is relentlessly striving to add value to businesses by continuously supporting new businessmen and aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Our AICTE approved PGDM – IEV (Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Creation) course is one more initiative in this direction, wherein there are 8 classroom sessions a month only, the rest of the days are dedicated for business building. Admissions for the course are now open for family businesses, small business owners & aspiring entrepreneurs,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Col BS Rao, Dean, SR School of Entrepreneurship mentioned that SRiX is capable of supporting start-ups from all sectors, a large network of mentors and investors to support in this endeavour are available. He added that Warangal has the potential to grow in major verticals which would drive the country in days to come and SRIX has the facilities to nurture today’s start-ups and convert them into tomorrow’s Multinational Companies.

The event was held in a hotel of Hanamkonda and the attendees included top Government Officials, entrepreneurs, professionals, and educationists of Warangal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter