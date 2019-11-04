Talk on entrepreneurship opportunities in global trade

By | Published: 12:30 am 4:56 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) Student Chapter of GITAM Hyderabad Business School (GITAM HBS) organised a guest lecture on “Entrepreneurship Opportunities in International trade.

Global Exim Institute founder and CEO BVSS Koteswara Rao who delivered the lecture shared details about entrepreneurship opportunities in international trade. He explained students about exports and imports scenario in Telangana and highlighted significant contribution of Hyderabad based industries to the international trade. He spoke about various initiatives taken by the State government for promotion of exports.

In his talk, Rao focused on the opportunities available for students who opt for entrepreneurship as an alternative to employment. While explaining the ease with which students can think about international trade, he clarified many doubts which might arise in young minds.

HMA student chapter affairs convenor K Sreekanth, GITAM HBS Dean and Director Prof Y Lakshman Kumar, faculty and students in large number took part in the event.

