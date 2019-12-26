Talk on ancient india to be held on Thursday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A talk on ‘Ancient India—What our History Texts do not teach us?’ by Dr Raj Vedam, co-founder of the think-tank, Indian History Awareness and Research, USA, is being organised by Saranga Talks, in the city.

The talk will be held at the CCRT Regional Centre, Near Google Office, Madhapur, on Friday at 6 pm.

History over the ages has repeatedly distorted to suit the narrative of the western world and many philosophers took knowledge from India and portrayed it as their own feels Dr Raj Vedam. The talk is aimed at historians, history teachers, enthusiast, the think tank and every one interested in history, a press release said.

It is being organised by Saranga Talks, a platform for intellectual discussions in support with Rashtram, Samskriti Foundation and Global Illumne. The speaker works at the confluence of applied mathematics, engineering, algorithms, and computer science. Using tools of archeo-genetics, archeo-astronomy and archaeology and evidence of knowledge transfers from ancient India, Dr Raj Vedam has put forward a strong thesis with verifiable facts on the antiquity of the Indian Civilization, and the many discoveries made by the ancients, the release added. Entry to the talk is free.

