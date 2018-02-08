Talk on music legend MS Subbulakshmi held at UoH

By | Published: 11:01 pm 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Sanskrit Studies, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad (UoH), in association with Sanskriti foundation, conducted a talk by Jyothi Mohan, eminent danseuse and musician from Mumbai titled ‘Musings on the magical music of Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi’ at CV Raman Auditorium in the campus. Musicians and connoisseurs alike attended the talk which was an enchanting journey into the life of the undisputed queen of carnatic music.

Jyothi’s presentation started with a 13 minute documentary of MS Subbulakshmi’s life and music. She then went on to delve into the meteoric rise of a star, sharing not-so-well-known incidents in the early stages of MS’s musical career. The talk was interspersed with short audio-video clippings which brought in a wholesome experience for the audience. She also gave valuable insights into the musician’s unique style of singing a krithi, alapana, neraval and tanam.