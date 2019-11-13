Talk on ‘who defines you’ by Urban Online Monk held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Gaur Gopal Das, an International Life Coach, who is known as ‘The Urban Online Monk’ addressed 400 plus FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) members and their spouses on ‘Who Defines You?’ in the city.

In the city at the invitation of FLO, Gaur Gopal Das addressed the gathered members on the topic for more than 80 minutes and told them, “No one defines you. It is you who define yourself. It is 4Cs—choices, company, courage and consciousness that define you.”

An engineer turned monk, he said every country was known for some unique selling proposition and for India, it was incredible India. “And what makes it incredible is it’s spiritual wisdom and it is this wisdom that must define you,” he said.

Speaking about millennials being impatient, he told they need first hand experience which acts as an antidote for their impatience. “We have know about three fears— fear of death, fear of public speaking, and fear of flying. But in 21st century, these fears have swapped with fear of going low on battery, feable wifi signal, and buffering,” he said.

Sona Chatwani, chairperson, FLO Hyderabad and others participated in the talk.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .