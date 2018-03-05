Talk by Rajiv Kumar on employment

By | Published: 12:21 am 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog will speak on “Employment and the policy response- what we expect from Universities” at Maulana Azad National Urdu University on March 7. Dr Kumar will be visiting the University to attend the opening of the two-day national conference on “Employment demand in New India–A Policy perspective—How will Universities rise to the challenge”.

Dr Kumar is a leading economist in the country. He was appointed Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog by the government against the background of the debate on employment generation in India. He is the author of several books on economy and national security. Training & Placement Cell of MANUU along with Academy of Human Resource Development, Ahmadabad, School of Commerce & Business Management, School of Education & Training, School of Computer Science & Information Technology, School of Sciences, Department of Economics and Civil Services Academy( CSE) is organizing the conference.

Dilip Chenoy, Director General FICCI and Vijay Mahajan, founder chair BASIX will also take part in the inaugural session.