‘Talking Books’ to help students hone reading skills

Hyderabad: The skills of listening, pronunciation and reading among students in Telangana is all set to get transformed with the School Education Department to introduce ‘Talking Books’ in 500 government and local body schools, apart from in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) this academic year.

Apart from free textbooks, uniforms, mid-day meals and education, these ‘talking books’ will be provided free of cost to the schools and they will be made part of the co-curricular activities. These books which will be in Telugu and English will be used for story telling in an innovative manner. The stories will be theme-based such as child labour, clean environment, importance of girl child education, balanced diet, green environment, moral values and ethics. They will be told to students using Dolphio, a device which comes with sensors that help in reading the content either by word, sentence or paragraph.

Each set of ‘Talking Books’ will come with 100 different books. With an embedded speaker and provision of earphone or headphone, the device reads out the content in the books. The devices are specific to the ‘Talking Books’ and cannot be used for any other textbooks. Last year, the department had introduced ‘Talking Books’ for students till class VIII in about 200 schools of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, government and local body schools on a pilot basis. With the success of these books, it is being extended to 500 KGBVs, government and local body schools this year.

“Using this device, students were able to pronounce words correctly and the reading ability has improved manifold. Like last year, each school will be provided with ‘talking books’ and one Dolphio which will be used for telling moral stories to students,” officials said.