Talks are talks, strike is strike: Ashwathama Reddy

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee of TSRTC employees’ unions on Friday asserted that the indefinite strike would continue even if they were invited for talks by the government.

Responding to the High Court direction to the TSRTC management to hold negotiations with the striking employees, JAC convener Ashwathama Reddy said though the unions were ready for talks, there was no sign of an invite from the government for negotiations. “We urge the government to start the process to have discussions on the 26 demands put forward by the employees as soon as possible,” he said.

Even if the talks were to be held tomorrow, the strike will continue until their demands are addressed, he said, adding: “Talks are talks, strike is strike.”

JAC co-convener Thomas Reddy, welcoming the High Court directives, said: “We have been assured of support from different sections, including students and unions, for our bandh call on Saturday.” He maintained that they had always been ready for discussions seeking redressal of their demands.

