Talks glittered at TEDx SREC in Warangal

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Warangal Urban: SR Engineering College which introduced globally privileged idea spreading platform TEDx, has organized TEDx SREC 2019, with the theme “Break Out”, on Saturday.

TEDx SREC is a self-organized event, licensed from TED International, that bring people together to share their valuable experiences in multiple disciplines. The theme of the event, connotes “break-out your inhibitions, misconceptions and assumptions to explore your talents in an unconventional manner through participating in TEDx”. The principle objective of TEDx is to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Welcoming the participants, speakers, Dr V Mahesh, Principal, said that experts from varied fields would share the inputs and insights on contemporary areas of interests. Dr Archana Reddy stated that participators in such events like Tedx, which is global, will help students to know about new endeavors in various streams.

While Aswini J S, Founder & CEO, Airytails, talked about how life always flashes signal at you and how important for us it is to differentiate Noise & Signal and act upon the signals at right time. J J Prasad Babu of Corporate Game Master and Team Building Expert, said that the secret to success of life is to add value to people lives.

Amarnath Reddy Kallam, a Senior Data Scientist, who talked on “the digital skills gap, employment, opportunities” defined problem and making resolution points for listeners to adapt, and Sudheer Sandra, a psychologist, has talked on “why do we feel stuck in our lives? How to overcome these mental barriers? How to unite yourself from past fear and failures? I am Going to give wonderful strategy i.e., 4:4 ratio.

The other speakers include, Harleen Sing (Entrepreneur and Travel Enthusiast),

B Raj Kiran, Founder, Backpackers and city freaks, Program manager (Ex) at Microsoft , Ex-Tech Mahindra, Ex-ADP India and Ex- CIGNITI, Karan Shah, Creative designer, founder 8 fx, Pooja agarwal, founder of aikaarth, Pratik gouri, India CEO 5th element, PVNS Rohith, Singer (Runner up, Indian Idol), and Viviya Reddy, Managing Partner, ViVa Constructions

Dr. Mustaq Ahmed, Dean Student welfare, Dr. Suman Naredla, head, NEST, Dr Ramdeshmukh, Head, EEE along with the faculty coordinators of the event G Satish Raj, G Sunil Reddy were at the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter