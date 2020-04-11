Tallacheruvu to be developed as recreational spot: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 6:28 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday said Tallacheruvu, a minor irrigation tank located on the outskirts of Wanaparthy town, would be developed as a recreational place for town-dwellers.

He was speaking after inaugurating the works for clearing Babul trees in the long neglected tank and has instructed officials to also take immediate steps to keep the FTL area clean, as water from Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) would be filled in the tank soon and the tank would be developed as a recreational spot for the people of the town.

By developing the tank, he observed that not only the temperatures around the tank could be brought down, but also the nearby bore-wells in the area could be recharged.

He has also instructed municipal officials to ensure no permissions be given for residential layouts which come under the Full-Tank-level (FTL) area of the tank and has also asked the municipal commissioner to ensure pigs be relocated to a location outside the town within a week.

The Minister distributed masks to people of the locality during his visit. Earlier during the day, he has also distributed safety kits to journalists which included a bag containing masks, sanitisers and other essential items to be safe from COVID-19 infection.

