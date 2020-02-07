Tameer-e-Millat to organise lecture in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat, is organising the 14th Syed Khaleelullah Hussaini Memorial Lecture at FAPCCI auditorium, Red Hills, on Saturday 7 pm.

The topic of the lecture would be ‘Socio Economic Inequalities and the Current Challenge for Indian Muslims’, and will be delivered by social scientist Dr. Amitabh Kundu, former Dean Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Noted economist, Professor Aamirullah Khan will give introduction and Professor Abdul Shaban of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai will also speak. Syed Jaleel Ahmed, advocate, president of the organisation will preside over the programme.

