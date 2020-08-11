Super Star Vijay joins Green India Challenge

By | Published: 11:10 pm 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge initiative taken-up by Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar trended at number two place for many hours on social media platform Twitter after Tamil Super Star Vijay planted saplings at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday.

Responding to actor Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge, made by him on his birthday on August 9, Vijay who is not very active in social media platforms posted a series of pictures of himself planting trees.

Within a few minutes of Vijay’s post on Twitter, the massive fan base of both the top actors from Telugu and Tamil Nadu ensured that the hashtag #GreenIndiaChallenge was trending for many hours in social media. In fact, in the India Trends section of the Twitter, the ‘GreenIndiaChallenge’ received more tweets than #RussianVaccine and was in second position after #RahatIndori.

The Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar has inspired a large number of celebrities to take up the challenge. Sharing the pictures, Vijay said that it is for Mahesh Babu and for a greener India and good health.

