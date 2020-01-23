Tamil Nadu: 3 held for suspected ISIS links were involved in spreading ‘jihadi’ ideology

By | Published: 2:42 pm

Ramanathapuram: The three men with suspected links to the ISIS arrested in the district, were allegedly involved in spreading ‘jihadi’ ideology and plotting to kill those opposed to Islamic beliefs to spread fear among the public, police said.

The trio-B Mohammed Ali, ‘Pura’ Gani and Amir- was held in the Devipattinam police limits following a tip-off when they tried to flee on Wednesday, police said adding one man, identified as Sheikh Dawood, however, managed to escape.

They allegedly had links to the ISIS and were connected to cases being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), police said.

They were allegedly involved in spreading ‘jihadi’ ideology in Ramanathapuram district and plotting to kill people opposed to Islamic beliefs to spread fear among the public, police said adding the three also indulged in acts against national integration.

Also, they were allegedly involved in efforts to recruit people to ISIS and raising funds for the banned terror outfit.

They were discussing matters including transferring money to Abdul Shamim, one of the accused in the recent killing of Wilson at Kaliakavali in Kanyakumari district near the Kerala border, when the police patrol picked them up.

Police seized books and Islamic propaganda material from the the three.

They also had in their possession propaganda materials in “audio form” meant to be uploaded on social networking platforms including WhatsApp.

The three were accomplices of Mohammed Riaz and Sheikh Dawood, who have already been booked by the NIA. Police also books from them including one titled ‘Democracy is system of Kufr” and Islamic propaganda material.

Police said they registered cases against them under various IPC Sections including 153 A and B, Information Technology Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.