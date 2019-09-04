Tamil Nadu: Ban on fishing imposed in Rameswaram for a day

By | Published: 4:47 pm

Rameswaram: Due to increase in the wind speed causing sea turbulence, Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday banned fishermen from fishing here.

Tamil Nadu Sea Workers Association State Secretary, CR Senthilvel told ANI, ” Rameswaram wind speed has increased from 45 to 55 Kmph with tornado causing sea turbulence. So, the government has banned fishermen from fishing today. Around 1200 boats are parked on the shore. More than 5,000 fishermen are waiting for the wind to drop.” “The Government should provide relief assistance to fishermen to find work in such times,” he added.

On August 25, Rameswaram fishermen were on a 3-day strike demanding to get an exemption from GST from fish meal and related products.