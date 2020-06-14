Tamil Nadu corona tally at 44,661, death toll at 435

By | Published: 12:11 am

Chennai: As many as 1,974 people tested Covid-19 positive taking the tally to 44,661, and 38 patients breathed their last raising the toll to 435 over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, the Health Department said, here on Sunday.

During the day, 1,138 Covid-19 people were discharged from various hospitals raising the number to cured people to 24,547.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 19,676. The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group went up to 2,270.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,415 people testing positive and the tally stands at 31,896.

