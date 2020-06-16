Tamil Nadu Covid-19 count crosses 48,000, death toll at 528

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Chennai: As many as 1,515 people tested coronavirus positive over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, taking the Covid-19 tally to 48,019, said the Health Department, here on Tuesday.

During the day, 49 people succumbed to Covid-19, raising the toll to 528.

However, 1,438 people were discharged from various hospitals, increasing the number of cured persons in the state to 26,782. The number of active cases stands at 20,706.

The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group went up to 2,444.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 919 people testing positive and the tally stands at 34,245.

