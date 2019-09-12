Tamil star Vijay’s Bigil to hit screens in October

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Tamil superstar Vijay’s forthcoming film Bigil in the combination of Nayanthara is going to be released for Diwali. Bigil is the third film in a row wherein Vijay joined hands with director Atlee, after two superhits. Kalpathi Aghoram is producing the film with AGS Entertainments as the banner.

Amid terrific competition, Mahesh Koneru gained the Telugu rights for this film to be released under his East Coast banner. Mahesh thanked Kalpathi and Vijay for honouring him with the rights. Later, he said that they achieved a hit with the film 118 on their banner.

“We are also proud to announce that the shooting part of Miss India with Keerthy Suresh is going on. At the same time, we are delighted to release the third film in the combination of Vijay and Atlee. This stands as the big budgeted film for Vijay in his career. The title will be announced shortly. The story of Bigil is based on the backdrop of sports and action,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter