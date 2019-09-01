Tamilisai Soundararajan appointed as the new Governor of Telangana

By | Published: 2:14 pm 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party’s national secretary, Tamilisai Soundararajan has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana State. She will be replacing E S L Narasimhan in Raj Bhavan.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya was appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, according to an official release. Dattatreya will be replacing Kalraj Mishra, who had been moved to Rajasthan.

BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been appointed as governor of Maharashtra. He will replace Ch Vidyasagar Rao, whose five-year term came to an end recently.

Former Union Minister Arif Mohammed Khan will take over as the Governor of Kerala, replacing P Sathasivam, the former chief justice of India whose five-year term came to an end.

