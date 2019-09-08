Tamilisai Soundararajan takes charge as Telangana Governor

By | Published: 11:10 am 12:12 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State on Sunday got its first woman Governor with Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan taking charge at the Raj Bhavan here. She was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chauhan.

The oath of office was administered after Chief Secretary SK Joshi read out the warrant of appointment issued by President Ram Nath Kovind appointing Soundararajan as Telangana Governor.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the Chief Justice then greeted her with bouquets.

Several senior BJP leaders including the Himachal Pradesh Governor designate Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

The simple ceremony was attended by Tealngana State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, among others. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam was among several other Tamil Nadu leaders who were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Dr Soundararajan was welcomed by the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues at the Begumpet airport.

