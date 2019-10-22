Tamilisai to pursue tribal varsity issue with Centre

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said she will pursue with the Centre the matter of establishing a tribal university at Mulugu. The setting up of the university was part of the package promised to Telangana as part of the bifurcation process of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Soundararajan, who at Raj Bhavan, reviewed the implementation of welfare schemes for tribals in Telangana, said the proposal for the university required Union Cabinet clearance and that she would pursue it with the Government of India.

The Governor asked officials to encourage and develop entrepreneurship among tribal youth with special focus on the abundantly available herbal medicines in tribal areas. She advised officials to learn the medicinal values in the herbs and roots of which the tribals have traditional knowledge.

Soundararajan also said she would like to visit some tribal areas and meet the tribal folk. “I want to visit a tribal village and spend a night there to understand the cultural divide and learn firsthand the problems they face,” she said.

Tribal Welfare Department Secretary BMD Ekka briefed the Governor on the government’s initiatives for socio, economic and educational development of the tribal community, including the educational institutions run exclusively for tribal students. Earlier, the Governor joined Koya and Lambada troupes from Bhadrachalam and Nagarkurnool districts in the cultural activities they presented on the occasion.

Tribal Welfare Residential School Society Secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Tribal Welfare Commissioner Dr Christina Chengthan and other senior officials were at the meeting.

