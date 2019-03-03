Tango Gao’s clever comics

By | Published: 5:29 pm

Gao Youjun aka Tango Gao is a talented artist from China known for his thought-provoking illustrations. While keeping the humour intact, all of Tango’s comics manage to send across profound messages. Tango started to create comics in 2010. It all started when one of Tango’s friends encouraged him to develop the habit of drawing every day. Thanks to that friend, Tango now delights 1,08,000 followers on Instagram with his intellectual humour on a daily basis.

Tango Gao’s latest series of comics is both minimalistic and extremely thought-provoking just like his other works, only better.