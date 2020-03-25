Tanish’s gruesome looks in Mahaprasthanam

By | Published: 6:04 pm

Young actor Tanish’s upcoming flick titled Mahaprasthanam has the shades of intensity and gruesomeness. Makers have recently unveiled the first look and motion poster. The protagonist Tanish is seen slaying his detractors, clutching a dagger, in the crime scene as his body is smeared with blood stains.

A former Bigg Boss contestant, Tanish made appearances in the movies Nachavule and Mem Vayasaku Vacham, shared the first look glimpse on his movie on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Hello allSmiling face with open mouth , I’m excited to present you the first look of our next film “MAHAPRASTHANAM” . Its an Honest and Genuine effort from our team.(sic)”

Tanish is all set to take Telugu audiences on an emotional ride with Mahaprasthanam. The movie is being directed by Johny who had earlier directed horror thriller Anthaku Minchi starring Rashmi Gautam in the lead role. Mahaprasthanam features Musskan Sethi in the lead role while Varudu fame Bhanu Sri Mehra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Raja Ravindra play crucial roles.

The team wrapped up the shoot and are currently engaged in post-production work. The movie is being produced under the banner Omkareshwara Creations.