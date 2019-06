By | Published: 6:49 pm 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday appointed senior journalist and writer Tankasala Ashok as adviser to government (interstate relations).

He called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for appointing as an advisor. BC Commission Chairman, B S Ramulu was also present on the occasion. Ashok worked with leading news papers including Indian Express group.