Tanker driver sent to jail in mishap case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri sentenced a man to two years of imprisonment in a road accident case on Thursday. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

K Upendra Reddy (29), a driver and resident of Adarsh Nagar in Uppal, is a native of Nalgonda. In February 2015, Upendra, who was driving a water tanker, hit a scooter, killing B Slaghya (21) on the spot and injuring Y Deepthi (21), both engineering students, in Moula Ali.

