Tanks and trinkets: five things about Checkpoint Charlie

By | Published: 4:19 pm

Berlin: Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the removal of the Checkpoint Charlie border crossing between the communist East and capitalist West Berlin during the Cold War. A designated crossing for foreigners and allied troops, Checkpoint Charlie was also used for prisoner swaps between East and West. Thirty years on, the site has been turned into a tourist trap and authorities are mulling its future.

Here are a few things to know about the iconic checkpoint that James Bond, played by Roger Moore, passed through in the 1983 film “Octopussy”:

In fact, there never was a Charlie: The checkpoint was named after the letter C in NATO’s phonetic alphabet. Checkpoint Alpha, the largest and most important border crossing, was located at Helmstedt between Berlin and Hanover, while Checkpoint Bravo was at Dreilinden in southwestern Berlin. However, Checkpoint Charlie was the most important crossing point for foreigners and the Allied forces.

Checkpoint Charlie was the site of various daring attempts by East Germans to escape to the West, since it was one of the only gaps in the mass of concrete and barbed wire that made up the Berlin Wall.

In April 1962, Austrian Heinz Meixner managed to smuggle his East German girlfriend and her mother across the border in a rented Austin-Healey convertible by removing the windshield and speeding underneath the checkpoint’s vehicle barrier.

In another famous escape, photographer Horst Beyer staged a photoshoot during which he fled across the border. Every Berliner knows his face and millions of tourists have taken their picture with him.

The soldier in the picture at the site of Checkpoint Charlie today is a former US army tuba player called Jeff Harper. He was 22 when he was photographed as part of a series to commemorate the last Allied soldiers in Berlin in 1994. His portrait was later chosen to hang alongside an image of a Soviet soldier at Checkpoint Charlie.

In the years since German unification in 1990, Checkpoint Charlie has turned into a sort of “Disneyland” of history, with vendors selling fake Red Army fur hats and gas masks and people dressed in US military uniforms charging tourists for snapshots.