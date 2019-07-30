Tanks brimming in Godavari basin

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: With the current spell of rains and the increased flows in the Godavari river and in its catchment area have resulted in many village tanks and micro irrigation tanks in the State receiving water.

As on Tuesday, out of the 20,226 tanks in the Godavari river basin in Telangana that encompasses 18 of the State’s 33 districts, as many as 945 have been filled with water ranging from 75 per cent to 100 per cent of their capacities. And 350 tanks, according to irrigation department officials, have been overflowing while 12,902 tanks have received water up to 25 per cent of their capacity and 2,378 are filled with 25 to 50 per cent water. Moreover, 1,559 tanks have 50 and 75 per cent of their capacity, officials said.

