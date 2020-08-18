Tanks brimming with zero breaches in Khammam

By | Published: 10:07 pm 10:22 pm

Khammam: Of the 1,437 waterbodies in Khammam district, not a single tank was breached due to the incessant rains that lashed the district for the past few days.

The district had as many as 48 rainy days and majority of the mandals in the district received above normal rainfall from June to August 18. As many as 677 tanks were overflowing and water in 75 per cent of the total tanks was at full tank level.

The Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Narasimha Rao told Telangana Today on Tuesday that there were no incidents of tanks breaching in this rainy season reported so far.

The officials felt that Mission Kakatiya has come handy in making the tanks strong to withstand the heavy rainfall in this season. The tanks have remained intact without any damage as the tanks were desilted and their bunds were strengthened as part of Mission Kakatiya programme.

Similarly, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, there were around 691 tanks. All the tanks in the district were at full tank level (FTL) and the majority of them were overflowing. And there were no incidents of tank breaching in the district either, said the officials.

The only breaches that occurred were at NSP Madhira branch canal and at Gattusingaram SRSP canal in Palair in the district. However, the officials jumped into the action and carried out repairs to the breached canals.

