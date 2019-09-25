Tanks overflow due to incessant rains in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Nalgonda: Several village tanks were overflowing and flow in Musi river has increased impacting road connectivity to several villages in the erstwhile Nalgonda district following rains over the past two days.

In the last 24 hours, an average 13.1 mm of rainfall was reported in the district with 23 mandals witnessing rainfall in Nalgonda district. The highest rainfall of 60.1 mm was reported in Munugode mandal while lowest rainfall of 2.6 mm was registered in Marriguda mandal.

The rains resulted in Shaligowrarm project, Shirdepally water stream and several village tanks filling up and overflowing on Tuesday night.

The water level in Musi project also increased to 636.65 feet as against full reservoir level of 645 feet. The water storage reached 2.5 tmc ft against gross storage capacity of 4.46 tmc ft. The inflow in the project was 940 cusecs/second and outflow was nil.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, 15 mandals witnessed rainfall in the last 24 hours. Highest rain fall of 102.8 mm was reported in Marriguda mandal and lowest rainfall of 4.6 mm was in Mothkur mandal in the district.

Meanwhile, people in Kolanupaka, were jubilant with water coming into Peddavagu at the village after five years. A large number of the people thronged Pedda Vagu to see the water flow. Darmareddygudem check dam, Mallapuram mini tank bund, Vurakunta, Chakaligidda Cheruvu in Yadagirgutta mandal were also overflowing due the rain last night.

The flow of water in Musi river at Peddaravulapally in Bhudhan Pochampally was also increased and flood water reached onto the road due to heavy rain in Hyderabad in the last night. With this, road connectivity was disrupted to several villages.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter