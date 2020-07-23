Tanks, streams overflow in Khammam

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Khammam: Tanks, streams and reservoirs in erstwhile Khammam district were overflowing following the continuous downpour during the past 24 hours.

Majority of mandals in the district received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday. Khammam (urban) received a rainfall of 11.4 mm while Kothagudem received 32.2 mm rainfall and Paloncha witnessed 42.8 mm rainfall.

As a result, many low-lying areas and main roads in both the districts were inundated with rainwater leading to disruption of traffic. Standing crops in many places were inundated. However, there were no reports of loss of human life or cattle.

Kinnerasani project received inflows of 8000 cusecs following continuous rains in the catchment areas, Kothagudem District Collector MV Reddy said, and advised residents in low-lying areas to be cautious as water would be discharged from the project.

Similarly, Taliperu reservoir near Cherla was also receiving huge inflows following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh and two gates of the project were lifted to discharge 1,358 cusecs, officials said.

The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district reached 15 feet on Thursday morning. Coal production in open cast mines of the SCCL in Kothagudem, Manugur, Yellendu and Sathupalli areas was affected due to the rains.

