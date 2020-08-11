Tanks up to brim as rains lash Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Nizamabad: Heavy rains in Nizamabad districts saw various tanks reaching their full capacity and streams gushing with floodwater. Peddavagu and Kappala vagu streams have been gushing with floodwater and overflowing from check dam bunds.

These streams fulfil drinking and irrigation water needs of nearly 25 villages. Due to the rains, Ramannapet stream, Thorthi Peddavagu, Jakamapet Peddavagu, Palda stream have also been gushing with floodwater.

Yedapally Pulivagu and Palda tank have reached FRL. Minor and medium irrigation projects have been getting good inflows.

