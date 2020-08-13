Tanla Q1 net profit at Rs 78.6 crore

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Tanla Solutions has reported a net profit at Rs 78.6 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020 for FY21. The company’s revenue for the period stood at Rs 455.5 crore. Tanla and all its subsidiaries remain debt-free.

“Tanla’s quarterly performance bucks the trend amidst the raging pandemic disrupting global economies,” said Uday Reddy, chairman & managing director of Tanla. “Our unique market standing as a leading digital and cloud communications player have resulted in robust topline and bottom-line growth both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.”

Commenting on TRAI’s directive for commercial launch of DLT services from September 1, 2020, he said, “With the commercial rollout of Trubloq slated for September 1, this blockchain enabled platform has the traction to become the gold standard in its space. For regulators, telcos and enterprises alike spams and mobile fraud risks can be mitigated and additionally provide the end users with the power to choose.”

