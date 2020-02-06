Tanya eager for a big break

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Actor Tanya Hope, who is currently working in the Kannada film, Khakhi, is now looking to bag a film here. The actor was recently paired opposite Ravi Teja in the film Disco Raja, directed by Anand.

Tanya Hope is a known face in the Telugu and Tamil film industry and started her career in modelling. She won Miss India Kolkata in 2015 and entered the film industry making her debut with Appatlo Okadundevadu.

After her debut, she played the role of ACP Catherine in another Telugu movie Patel S. I. R. starring Jagapati Babu which released in 2017. She then turned to a Tamil movie Thadam, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, where she was one of the three heroines along with Vidya Pradeep and Smruthi Venkat. Tanya will also be seen in Home Minister in Kannada which is in post-production and Dharala Prabhu in Tamil.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter