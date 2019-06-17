Tanzanian held with cocaine in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise officials on Monday arrested a Tanzanian national at Langer Houz for allegedly possessing cocaine.

Three grams of cocaine and a mobile phone was seized from 29-year-old John Paul MBelle, a resident of of Banjara Layout in Bengaluru. On further enquiry, it was revealed that Emanuel alias Level, also from Bengaluru, was the supplier of the cocaine, said N Anji Reddy, Assistant Excise Superintendent, Enforcement.

Further investigation is in progress.

