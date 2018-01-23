Tanzanian women held for human trafficking in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Malkajgiri: The Special Operation Team of Malkajgiri Zone on Monday busted an online flesh trade racket and arrested two Tanzanian women who were allegedly running the racket. A victim, a woman was allegedly trapped in the racket, was rescued.

According to police, the suspects arrested were Secha Joiyce Goodlak (25) and Mmanga Debora Jacksoni (25), both natives of Tanzania. Goodlak is a resident of Yapral while Jacksoni was from New Delhi.

Malkajgiri SOT Inspector G Naveen Kumar said the women were indulging in online prostitution for which customers were contacted through a website called www.mingle2.com.

“They lured potential customers by uploading attractive pictures, before negotiating deals over WhatsApp,” he said. Based on a tip-off, a team conducted raids at a residence in Yapral and arrested the duo, whose visas had expired, he added.

The suspects, from whom three mobile phones and Rs 8,000 were seized, were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. The rescued woman was sent to a rehabilitation centre.