Tap non-conventional energy: Andhra Pradesh Governor

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has called for tapping non-conventional energy sources with the application of nano-technology designs in order to meet future energy requirements.

Addressing the fourth foundation day function of the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) here on Sunday, he underscored the need for exploring alternative energy resources.

“Non-conventional energy like solar energy, wind energy, and tidal energy are to be tapped with the application of nano technology designs to meet the energy requirement of the world. Even if one per cent of the total solar energy is tapped, we can meet the entire requirement of our country,” he noted.

He also advised the IIPE management to focus on greenery and eco-friendly infrastructure development when it shifts to its new campus in a year or two on a sprawling 200 acres at Vangali village in Sabbavaram mandal in the district, in the global warming scenario. Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao and IIPE Director VSRK Prasad spoke.

