Tapancha found in toilet at Hyderabad railway station

Published: 12:41 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Two country made firearms ( tapanchas) were found in a public toilet at Hyderabad railway station. According to police, the weapons were found on Saturday morning in one of the washrooms at the station. Police suspect some person might have left it there before catching a train.

A person who came to clean the toilet found it and alerted the police. A case was registered against unknown person under Indian Arms Act. The police are investigating.

