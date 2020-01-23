Taps don’t go dry in these villages surrounding Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: For these villagers, the daily anxiety and struggle for drinking water is now a thing of the past.

Till a few years ago, residents in many villages on the fringe municipalities within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) had to face tough times to quench their thirst. They had to depend on borewells in their vicinity or on private water tankers and get water by paying exorbitant charges. The situation used to worsen in summer as every drop of water counted.

But all that is history now. Save for minor works, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has completed the mammoth project of constructing 164 reservoirs and is supplying sufficient water to 190 villages within the ORR.

The Rs 756-crore project was launched in December 2017. As part of the initiative, apart from the 164 reservoirs, a massive pipeline network snaking across 1,600 km was also laid. All the small and minor works, which are under way, are likely to be completed in a month.

Almost 90% of the system developed as part of the project is already functional, said a senior official from HMWSSB.

At present, the water board is supplying 21 MGD and once the minor works are completed, an additional 5-6 MGD will be supplied to these 190 villages. The water is now being supplied every alternate day. The agency, which took up the contract, has been entrusted with the maintenance of the project for the next seven years, the official said.

“Earlier, we had to rely on borewells, which would go dry and defunct during summer. Left with no option, we used to pay exorbitant charges to private tankers and even they used to take their own time in delivering water. Things have changed and our daily struggle for water is over,” said R Panduranga Reddy, a resident of Keesara.

The majority of these villages that have been brought into the ambit of HMWSSB supply are in Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Maheswaram, Saroornagar, Shamirpet, Keesara, Qutbullapur, Medchal, Ghatkesar, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, RC Puram and Patancheru.

The officials said measures were being taken to improve the water supply in the municipalities. With this project, over 10 lakh residents in the above areas are now getting benefited.

