Taraveeh suspension hits Quran Memorisers

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown across is impacting the jobs of scores of Quran memorisers (Hafiz–e Quran or Huffaz) who look forward to the month to offer their services.

The Quran memorisers are offered the task of leading the ‘taraveeh’ prayers during which they recite chapters of the Quran every day and complete it. The prayers are conducted after the ‘Isha’ prayers in the night everyday throughout the month of Ramzan and are integral part of the month.

However, with the religious scholars urging the people to do the prayers at their houses and restrictions imposed on congregations, the prayers at mosques are suspended.

According to the Maulana Hafez Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb, Mecca Masjid, the memorisers or Huffaz are pass-outs or students doing graduation at the Islamic religious seminaries in the city. The highest numbers of memorisers are from Jamia Nizamia Islamic seminary in the old city followed by other institutions.

“Weeks before the Ramzan month, the managing committee of mosques decide and finalise the person who will lead the ‘taraveeh’ prayers. In few mosques, only one person recites while in others, two or three persons are entrusted the responsibility for ten days each,” he said.

There are around 4,500 mosques in the city and every year scores of the Quran memorisers look forward to Ramzan month when their services are much sought.

Jaweed Shareef, a Huffaz said this Ramzan they are confined to homes and don’t see any job on hand. “During evening we lead the prayers in mosques while in day time, we go to shops or houses and recite the Quran. This way we manage to earn sufficient money for the festival,” he said.

According to Illyas Shamshi, a religious leader and social activist, the honorarium paid to the Huffaz who leads the prayers varies across the mosque depending upon the location and its visitors. “This year many of them are without any task due to lockdown,” he said.

In fact, several women Huffaz also lead the taraveeh prayers at various Islamic seminaries and function halls where separate arrangements are made for women.

Mufti Mastan Ali, rector Jamiat ul Mominath – a religious seminary in the old city said around 3,000 women Huffaz lead the prayers at various places in the city during the Ramzan. Similarly, they also recite the chapters of the Quran at the ‘Samat-e-Quran’ (Hearing of Quran) program held at various houses during the month.

