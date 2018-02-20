Tardy pace of works irks Tummala

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Monday expressed his ire over the pace of works on the residence-cum-office buildings for legislators in the State and directed officials to intensify the construction works.

The Minister held a review meeting attended by Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, Engineer-in-chief Ganapathi Reddy and other officials at R&B office on Monday.

Reviewing the construction works of new collectorates, MLAs camp office and other government buildings in the State, he said land acquisition should be done on priority basis and works should be completed by March 2019 and ensure its opening in all Assembly constituencies without fail.

The Minister said out of total 104 MLAs guest houses taken up in the State, 31 had been completed and by next month, another 20 will be ready. He wanted all 26 new collectorate building works to be put on fast track.