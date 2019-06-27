Target civic polls, KCR to cadre

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday directed party functionaries as well as elected representatives to focus their entire attention on the elections to municipalities in the State to be held in the next few months.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s extended executive at Telangana Bhavan, he said the concerns of the urban voters have been addressed and their aspirations fulfilled by the State government. The party cadre must reach out to the grassroots, he stressed.

According to party sources, Rao also wanted all the party leaders to shoulder the responsibility of making the membership drive launched by the party a success. The drive will continue for a month. The membership books were handed over to the MLAs, persons in charge of the constituency and district committees of the party at the meeting.

The Chief Minister launched the drive by renewing his membership and his Cabinet colleagues followed suit, paying the fee for renewal of their membership for the year. The target for the membership drive is 1 crore, the sources said, adding that the fee for general membership was enhanced from Rs 10 to Rs 30 and from Rs 50 to Rs 100 in case of active membership. Over 75 lakh members were enrolled as part of the drive last year, a senior Minister said.

The Chief Minister asked the newly-elected chairpersons of the Zilla Parishads and presidents of the Mandal Parishads to discharge their responsibilities and meet the expectations of the people. “The ZP chairpersons are not mere figureheads and they have a greater responsibility to shoulder,” he said.

On several performance parameters, the State is in the top position, and way ahead of others in GDP, the Chief Minister is reported to have said, adding that in administration too, it should deliver the best.

Party working president K T Rama Rao, general secretary K Keshav Rao, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Zilla Parishad chairpersons took part in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter