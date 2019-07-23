Targeting the root cause

By | Published: 9:26 pm

As per surveys done by prominent centres, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death. Stressing on it, Zubair says, “In India, around 29,000 people die every year just because they cannot swim. Our goal is to decrease these numbers and encourage more people to learn basic swimming skills essential for survival.”

Talking about his affinity for the sport, the 27-year-old who was born and brought up in Saudi Arabia, says, “I started swimming when I was 3 and became a professional swimmer at the age of 8. But, due to studies, I couldn’t give much time to it. When I relocated to Hyderabad to pursue engineering, I picked it up again, won several medals and eventually it led to the establishment of a swimming university.”

In November 2016, Razorfish Swim University was started to promote water safety and encourage more individuals to learn swimming. “The first event held in May 2017 was a runaway success. This is our third edition of ‘Razorfish Swim Meet’. The growth has been steady and it is great to see that people are showing interest in large numbers,” says the initiator of the event, which will be held at Manikonda Sports Arena on July 28 and the registration will start from 7:30 am, with the activities and competitions slated to begin at 8 am.

“The event has been divided into eight categories and has 50 activities in total, beginning from the category ‘Under 7’. They will learn different strokes and other basic skills, will compete in different activities. Participants will receive an official Razorfish t-shirt and refreshments,” adds Zubair, who is an American Red Cross-certified Water Safety Instructor.